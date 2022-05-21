The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a May 20 meeting, approved several invoices for construction projects.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation, totaling $5,130. An invoice for $5,950, for engineering services for the Wastewater Treatment Plant, was approved.
Members OK'd a request for reimbursement of expenses of the Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services totaling $65,906.
The board awarded a bid for Wastewater System Improvements Southside Sewer System Improvements.
A request of $60,324 for a completion contract for Teehee Water Treatment Plant was OK'd.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on June 17 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
