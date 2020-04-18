Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees voted Friday morning to suspend disconnection and reconnection fees until the next board meeting May 15.
This is the second month the board took that action.
"For the most part, customers have paid their bills," said Mike Doublehead, general manager. "We will address it at the next meeting."
Doublehead said he is hoping for a speedy recovery and turnaround. He said the lobby at TPWA will remain closed.
"While working through this, it will help protect our employees if we close the lobby," he said. "The drive-thru payment process will be available, as well as mail-in payments, online and call-in payments."
He said customers can call the TPWA office at 918-456-2564 to make payments. Information about disconnection and reconnection fees will also go out in statements.
"I want customers to call the office if they receive any calls from people representing TPWA," said Doublehead. "In times like these, there may be people trying to take advantage of others, so please call and verify it was a TPWA employee."
He advised customers to follow recommended guidelines of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.
In other action, the board approved a request from the Tahlequah City Council to transfer excess funds from the 2009 Sales Tax Revenue Bonds.
"This is a fairly straight-forward process," said Doublehead. "The money belongs to the city."
Mayor Sue Catron, who was at the meeting, said the money amounts to $1.2 million and will go into a fund to cover anticipated sales tax losses.
"It was on the agenda at the last city council meeting and was approved to be moved," said Catron.
The board voted to rebid the TeeHee Water Treatment Plant Construction. It agreed to hire Holloway Updike and Bellen for engineering services for the completion of the TeeHee Plant Construction process.
What's next
The next regularly scheduled Tahlequah Public Works Authority board meeting is May 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.