TPWA announces 8 percent rate increase

The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees approved an 8 percent rate increase this year for electric, water, and wastewater during an Aug. 21 meeting.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said there hasn’t been a rate adjustment since 2004.
“After a review of the costs, projects, and ongoing increase of expenditures, the board looked at the rates and saw there had not been an adjustment since 2004,” Doublehead said. “The cost of expenditures is not the same as 2004.”
TPWA’s retail rate for residential customers is the lowest of the 17 cities serviced by Grand River Dam Authority.
“Even with the adjustment, we will still be in the bottom 30 percent for cost of service," Doublehead said.
In 2021, the adjustment will decrease to 4 percent. In 2022, the adjustment will be lowered 3 percent.
The increase will be effective Oct. 1, and the adjustment will be on October statements, but will reflect usage during September.
Trustees agreed to enter into a joint agreement for Civic Ready Communications Platform with the city of Tahlequah.
“This is a joint venture between the county, city, and a lot of the other public entities that will allow us to communicate directly to specific groups of individuals and/or the entire county, should anything be happening or should we need to get a message out,” said Mayor Sue Catron. “I think that joint venture, it’s going to be managed through the Emergency Management area, but each area will be responsible for its own messaging.”
Approval to adopt the COVID-19 pandemic workplace policy was granted.
Doublehead said the policy was recommended by the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group.
“There’s a possibility some CARES Act funding may be available to the cities in a form of a grant. One of the requirements is that you have a COVID-19 pandemic policy in place prior to submitting for grant funds,” Doublehead said. “We took this from OMAG and adapted it to our specific needs, and we would recommend approval and passing of the policy.”
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the wastewater treatment plant improvements totaling $4,500.
Chairman Jack Spears was absent.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Sept. 18 at 9:05 a.m. in the Utilities Office Board Room, 710 W. Choctaw St.
