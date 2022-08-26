The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees approved several invoices for construction projects during an Aug. 25 meeting.
The board gave its nod to two invoices to HUB Engineers for services for utility relocation on State Highway 82, totaling $26,528.
Board members approved two Cook Construction pay applications for North Cedar Avenue utility relocation, at a cost of $284,663.
Several bids were awarded for items, such as a chipper, a backhoe, an SUV, and three 1/2-ton trucks. Approval to purchase a push camera kit for wastewater collections department was granted.
In other business, the board gave its nod to amending the budget in regard to creating a full-time accounting clerk position.
What’s next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Sept.16 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
