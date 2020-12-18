TPWA approves 2% cost-of-living adjustment

The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a Dec. 18 meeting, approved a 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead stressed this is not a raise in rates, but an increase in wages for employees.
“The board didn’t do a cost-of-living adjustment in July, which we typically do,” Doublehead said. “It was the cost-of-living adjustment for employee payrolls. It wasn’t a rate adjustment but a wage adjustment.”
Doublehead said they have yet to take any specific action on suspending late fees as of Dec. 18.
“We are still working with people who may have difficulties paying their bills. We ask everyone to continue to be vigilant,” Doublehead said. “We’re continuing to see a spike in COVID across the country, and we continue to encourage folks to wear their masks and continue to practice social distancing. With the vaccine out, hopefully we’ll turn the corner and get through this.”
Edmond Electric awarded TPWA a plaque for its role helping with restoration of electrical services during an ice storm.
“On behalf of everyone here at Edmond Electric, we want to express our gratitude and appreciation for all your hard work assisting us during and after the October 2020 ice store,” the appreciation letter stated. “It is something we would not have been able to recover from on our own, and it was vital that, through mutual aid, we were able to call on the support of 42 additional linemen from five public power communities.”
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Westside Wastewater Lift Station replacement/Southside Lift Station totaling $2,426.
Trustees approved an invoice for engineering service for wastewater treatment plant improvement, totaling $5,870.
A disbursement request of $147,200 for wastewater treatment plans construction, engineering, and testing was approved.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Jan. 15 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
