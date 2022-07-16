The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees approved several invoices for construction projects during a July 15 meeting.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation totaling $5,085.
Board members approved a disbursement request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $166,225.
A disbursement request of $79,690 for a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was approved.
In other business, the board gave its nod to amending the budget in regard to contact award to Sandyland Construction in the amount of $102,758.
Whatâ€™s next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Aug. 19 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
