The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Directors approved a disbursement request for reimbursement of expenses totaling $168,582 during its Feb. 21 meeting.
The costs were for Tenkiller WTP Construction, Construction Phase Services, and Inspection Services. TPWA engineer Steve Tolar said this was total of all expenses related to the water treatment system improvement project.
Tolar gave the board updates of the Tenkiller Water Plant and said the construction is 99.2 percent complete.
"We're two to three months out from probably wrapping that one up completely," said Tolar.
Tolar said he received notification from Jay Updike of Holloway, Updike and Bellen engineering firm about a memorandum of agreement.
"They have dropped their request to have a full-blown environmental study done on the site, so that's news," he said. "The new memorandum of agreement had been drafted and will be distributed, and we anticipate this one will be approved."
The board gave the nod to a bid for a 2020 extended-cab truck for the office. TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said the purchase isn't a budgeted item.
"However, we do have money in the budget for the administration department where we can pay for this vehicle," said Doublehead.
The bid accepted was from Vance for $23,994.
Approval of contract renewals for six water districts was granted. The contracts are to Briggs, Grand View, Keys, Lost City, Stick Ross Mountain, and Welling water districts.
Board members acknowledged receipt of a permit for construction of 1,365 linear feet of sewer line. Doublehead said there were issues with the procedure going forward.
"But it finally has been approved by DEQ, and that is the apartment complex north of the Bertha Parker Bypass across from the assistant living center on Cedar Avenue," he said. "Hopefully that can continue moving forward."
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on March 20 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office on 710 W. Choctaw St.
