The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees approved several invoices for construction projects during a Nov. 18 meeting.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for wastewater treatment plant improvements, totaling $6,255. Board members approved an invoice for engineering services in Indian Meadows for $2,900.
A $222,960 pay application to Cook Construction for sewer system improvements, and an invoice to Cook Construction for $24,675 for boring services at West Allen Road, were approved.
A change order for waste water treatment plant rehabilitation for $273,909 was approved. A disbursement request for $103,640 was tabled.
The next TPWA board meeting is on Dec. 17 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.