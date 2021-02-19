The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a Feb. 19 meeting, approved several invoices for construction projects.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation totaling $8,875.
Trustees approved an invoice for bidding and contracting for the Westside Lift Station replacement/Southside Lift Station. The bid was awarded to Sunrise Construction in the amount of $340,000 for the Westside Pump Station replacement.
Board members approved a disbursement request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, construction phase services that totaled $155,501.
A disbursement request in the amount of $44,880 for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing -- completion contract was approved.
During the general manager's report, Mike Doublehead said he's been in the business for 18 years, and he's never seen a winter as severe as what the state endured last week.
"I want to thank our team, the electric department, wastewater -- because when the temperatures get that cold not all of your equipment functions the way it should," said Doublehead. "The amazing thing is our employees - all the way from our customer service administration team, our field representatives - despite the nasty comments on Facebook, did an absolutely outstanding job."
Doublehead said it was tough not to respond to those criticizing the employees of TPWA as they worked in treacherous conditions.
"The outages were completely out of TPWA's control and, quite honestly, they were out of Grand River Dam Authority's control. Southwest Power Pool made the decisions in which communities would take power off the grid to ensure the stability of the grid," said Doublehead.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on March 19 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
