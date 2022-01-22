The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees asked to take a closer look at measured and recorded information, during a Jan. 21 meeting, when they realized something wasn't adding up.
Beth Bailey, director of finance for TPWA, was reading over the December financial report when one figure caught trustees' attention. Chair Scott Wright asked Bailey about a $250,000 loss.
"We try to estimate leaks we might have had - flushing fire hydrants, fire department use. Anything not metered, we try to keep track of that and estimate that, so at least we know where that water went," said Frank Macario, TPWA director of Field Operations Water Distribution.
The report showed a 47 percent water loss with a system pump, and experts said that's not possible.
"The 47 percent of the total water loss is water not collected for; it says 70 million in accounts receivable, 78 million. What it's saying is 70 million gallons of our water is unaccounted for, and I know this is math, but there's just no way we lost that much water," said Macario.
TPWA engineer Steve Tolar affirmed that the figures weren't "real."
"We've had this issue pop up from time to time over my 16 years of coming here and attending these meetings. It was real bad six or seven years ago, and we even went out and replaced the mag meter discharge at the Teehee Plant, just to make sure it was reading accurately," said Tolar.
He reminded the board they had been running the Teehee Plant at reduced capacity in filter work for December, soit's not likely there was that much water unaccounted for.
"It's either a building irregularity or it's a meter issue," he said.
Tolar told Wright the information on the treatment plan is measured and recorded every day.
"That's a first day of the month/end of month number. How your meter reads varies because you're not measuring every meter at the last day of each month," he said.
Wright said they needed to look at a whole year of measured and recorded information to compare figures.
"We bill based off hundred-gallon increments and thousand-gallon increments. So if you use 10,099 gallons, you're going to get billed for 10,000. It should make itself up the next month," said Macario.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation, totaling $7,425.
Board members approved a request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $123,284.
A disbursement request of $85,036 for a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was approved.
What's next
The next TPWA meeting is Feb. 18 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.