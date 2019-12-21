The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Directors met during its Dec. 20 meeting with Cherokee Nation officials regarding a memorandum agreement for improvements at Indian Meadows Housing Addition.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said the project has been discussed and pursued for several years, and they have had a good experience working with the tribe on past projects.
"They've been a good partner with TPWA, and the opportunity has come where we could address some sanitary sewer measures at an Indian Meadows subdivision adjacent to Tahlequah, and with that came some funding," said Doublehead.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. agreed with Doublehead and said it was the kind of project for which they need to work together.
"These are the kind of projects where we need a partner, and working with TPWA is something they enjoy; it's a good working relationship," said Hoskin. "It means that 42 some-odd families will have more sanitary conditions than the generation that came before them. That's what we ought to be doing for the Cherokee Nation - making sure that we're building up."
He added that the area showed an opportunity for growth if TPWA and Cherokee Nation worked together.
"I know that Tahlequah has an opportunity for growth if we all work together and plan strategically. If we don't, we'll miss a growth opportunity. We're creating a tremendous amount of jobs in the Tahlequah area," Hoskin said.
Approval of a bid for Water System Proactive Maintenance Leak Detection was granted. Utility Services submitted a bid for $90,553, and Doublehead said they've used the company in the past and they were satisfied with their service.
According to the bid, the amount was based on 192 miles of water line to be tested. The detection process should take about three months.
The board accepted the resignation of board member and City Councilor Stephen Highers, and appointed a new board member, City Councilor Bree Long, as his replacement. Doublehead said Long was recommended by Mayor Sue Catron.
What's next
The next board meeting is on Jan. 17 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office on 710 W. Choctaw St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.