Officials with the Tahlequah Public Works Authority announced they have closed the lobby, effective Thursday, Jan. 20.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said the lobby will remain closed as long as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge. He also said the utility took similar action when COVID cases spiked in the community in 2020.
“In the interest of safety for employees and customers, this was the appropriate action to take at this time,” said Doublehead.
The drive-thru at TPWA will remain open, for the time being.
