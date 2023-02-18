The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees enter in to several agreements approved invoices for construction projects during a Feb. 17 meeting.
The board approved entering in an interlocal cooperative agreement between the Sallisaw Municipal Authority and TPWA to establish the Oklahoma Municipal Utility Services Associations.
Trustees also entered into an agreement with Cherokee Nation for waterline installation to the new Cherokee Nation Hastings Hospital.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for engineering services for waterline relocation on Muskogee Avenue, totaling $32,000. Board members approved a pay application from Cook's Consulting, totaling $109,738, for improvements to the southside wastewater system.
Five payments totaling $81,477, for wastewater treatment plan rehabilitation and westside pump station replacement, were approved.
A bid for a 2022 Ford F-250 truck for the electric department was approved.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on March 17 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
