The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees voted Friday morning to discontinue the suspension of disconnection and reconnection fees.
The 60-day suspension was due in part to the conditions brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, and officials said it was time to get back to normal business.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead has urged those who aren't able to make payments yet to call and make an appointment.
"We will make arraignments with folks who might have a difficult time, if they'll make an appointment to come see us," said Doublehead.
Trustees approved the audit report from Arledge and Associates for fiscal year 2019. CPA Jeremy Johnson said TPWA had an "unmodified opinion," meaning the cleanest review for the financial statements.
"Net position went up about $2 million, and you want to see that go up, so that's a good sign," said Johnson. "Revenues stayed consistent; it went down a little bit and the expenses - same thing - went down a little bit."
Johnson said there was an increase in cash flow for the year and debt decreased.
Trustees approved health insurance coverage for 2020-2021, presented by Chuck Paine. He said there was no rate change, and that's something not seen very often.
"What had happened on the renewal - we get those about 60-90 days in advance, and the rate increase was about 8 percent with Blue Cross and Blue Shield," said Paine. "I didn't approve that and I didn't think you deserved that, so I went back to them and after negotiating, they agreed to a pass."
Paine said TPWA has two plans in effect and premiums slightly changed, but the dollar amount stayed the same. TPWA has a Health Care Reimbursement Account that reimburses $4,000 to employees.
The board gave its nod to declare three trucks and a pick-up bed as surplus. Doublehead said most of the vehicles had been replaced. The city of Tahlequah looked at the equipment, but didn't make a purchase.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on June 19 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office on 710 W. Choctaw St.
