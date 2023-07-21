The Tahlequah Public Works Authority, during a July 21 meeting, learned about progress on the head works at the wastewater treatment plan and an update on a project at Indian Meadows and Whittmore subdivisions.
A report on the renovations at wastewater treatment plant was presented by Stephen Tolar, president of Holloway, Updike, and Bellen, an engineering firm. The new head work structure at the plant has reached 80% completion. Invoices for HCCCO LLC Contractors, engineering fees, and outlay report were approved.
“Head works is the pretreatment for incoming sewer water where grit and rags are removed,” said David Lindsey, foreman of wastewater treatment.
The new head works will replace the system next to it at the plant on East Powell.
Bids for a forklift and one-half ton trucks were approved. Delivery of the vehicles are not expected until September or thereafter. A bid for a skid and mulcher was tabled until one could be found with tracks instead of wheels. A side-by-side was approved for purchase for the warehouse.
Beth Bailey, director of finance, presented the financial report, showing that overall, TPWA is $970,000 over budget this year. The wastewater plant finished about $800,000 above budget. Bailey has been working on the items from a recent audit.
“We have been working diligently [on the items from the audit], and we’ve been talking [to the auditor] at least once a week. He gives me a list and I work on the list – we are getting there,” said Bailey. “We think we will be in much better shape for our audit this year.”
Progress on the easement acquisition for the Muskogee Avenue waterline relocation has been making progress. This work is to facilitate the planned expansion of Muskogee Avenue, which includes a turn lane. The last easement needed was from the owner of Star Shopping Center.
“The [city] does have a settlement agreement with the property owner, and I think that completes all the required right-of-way [acquisitions],” said Tolar.
A bid will be put out soon for the relocation of the lines. Several construction projects are scheduled to be done in this area in the same timeframe.
“But that’s part of growing and that’s part of our community making improvements in our infrastructure,” said Michael Doublehead, general manager of TPWA.
The Cherokee Nation has found funds for waterline replacement in the Indian Meadows subdivision and waterline and sewer lines in the Whittmore subdivision. CN is contributing all the construction funds and has asked TPWA to pay for the engineering.
Engineering costs are estimated to be $198,000. TPWA would agree to pay that amount, and CN would agree to pay $3.1 million for construction of the infrastructure. TPWA would inherit the system once all construction is completed.
To keep the sludge composting facility out of the weather and save landfill fees on ruined materials, the construction of a building to protect the area was presented by Tolar. This is one of three buildings proposed. Another is a break room replacing a building that had to be razed due to flooding issues. The other is a lean-to on the warehouse to keep equipment and materials out of the weather. The total cost is $325,000 for these three structures. Timeline for completion is 180 days.
In executive session, board members considered a suit against TPWA by Alan D. Johnson and Kimberly Johnson. Once back in session, the board announced it approved the new location of the easement as presented to the board in the Johnson case.
In the general manager’s report, Doublehead shared that Grand River Dam Authority is looking for financing, possibly up to $1 billion, for new generation. The discussion revolves around another natural gas-fired plant to replace the coal-fired one.
GRDA approved a $4 million improvement to substation 1. Doublehead said this is the oldest substation and in need of repairs.
“We are expecting to gain an additional 1 megawatt to the distribution,” said Doublehead.
Doublehead said TPWA is also working on improvements for substation 2, due to the continued growth on the south side of Tahlequah.
What’s next
The next meeting will be Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. in the board room of TPWA.
