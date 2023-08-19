The Tahlequah Public Works Authority met Aug. 18 to discuss the latest news on the issues created at the wastewater plant by contamination from illegal dumping in a manhole.
In a brief report on the manhole contamination, TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said it takes time to recover.
“Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is leading the incident investigation and will follow protocol in this,” said Doublehead. “It should be noted that we value our water resource and are committed to protecting the environment and water resources.”
Doublehead said the DEQ staff have been working diligently to find solutions and have administered several tests.
The purchase of a skid steer with a mulcher to be divided between the electric, water, and sewer departments was approved.
“The existing skid is too small to accommodate the mulcher. It’s three years old,” said Frank Macario, a TPWA water supervisor.
A 2024 F-250 for the welding shop to replace the 450 flatbed that is old, a Ford F-450 for the mechanics, and a Ford F-350 for wastewater collections, were approved for purchase.
The board discussed and approved engineering services with C.H. Guernsey and Company for load studies and recommendations for Cherokee Nation facilities. Materials for the work are already in stock and bids are going out for contract labor.
“We have worked with them before and are very good to work with,” said Mike Doublehead, general manager of TWPA.
Scott Wright, board chair, asked if it would create issues if the item was tabled.
“I want us to get in line and not fall a month behind in Guernsey’s schedule,” said Mike Gish, board member. “Can we approve and get the ‘not to exceed’ number to the board later?”
Doublehead said that was possible and the motion to approve had the added verbiage.
“This would increase our output and serve not just the Cherokee Nation,” said Doublehead.
Cook Construction is working on phase one of the Indian Meadows and Whittmore subdivisions. TPWA is trying to schedule electrical service.
The Cherokee Nation is funding the replacement of waterlines in the Indian Meadows subdivision and waterlines and sewer lines in the Whittmore subdivision. CN is contributing all of the construction funds and has asked TPWA to pay for the engineering.
The lift station is not complete and TPWA has not received a signed Memorandum of Agreement from CN. The board approved a change order for the wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation project to HCCCO LLC in amount of $165,535.65.
A discussion about a 30-acre blanket easement from 1951 that is unreleased was had by the board.
“We are going to request the city to release that,” said Wright.
Harvey Chaffin, attorney for the board, addressed the issues with blanket easements.
“Blanket easements are a problem. They were common 50-60 years ago and cause title problems now,” said Chaffin. “If you have a blanket easement you will be able to require release everything except where the actual line is. A homeowner is asking for release of the easement to put in new line at her expense.”
Approval was granted to approve a MOA with Carson Community Bank to relocate a 12-inch waterline associated with the blanket agreement matter.
Doublehead recognized Cindy Land for her 44 years of service to TPWA, which has been like a family to her.
“I appreciate you,” said Doublehead. “This team appreciates you.”
Land said she hopes to be with TPWA for at least another year.
Doublehead announced that the TPWA’s annual appreciation dinner will be Nov. 17.
What’s Next
The next scheduled board meeting will be Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. at the TPWA office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.