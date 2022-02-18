The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a Feb. 18 meeting, got an explanation for 70 million missing gallons of water.
Frank Macario, TPWA director of Field Operations Water Distribution, said they found a leak on Wednesday and estimated that 7.5 million gallons of water were lost a month.
“We don’t know how long it’s been leaking, but it wasn’t showing up on top of the ground; it was staying underground,” said Macario.
A second leak near Carter's Landing was found, and Macario estimated that 17 million gallons of water was lost in that case.
It was during a Jan. 21 meeting that Chairman Scott Wright asked about a reported $250,000 loss, and board members were advised about a report showed a 47 percent water loss with a system pump.
"The 47 percent of the total water loss is water not collected; it says 70 million in accounts receivable, 78 million. What it's saying is 70 million gallons of our water is unaccounted for, and I know this is math, but there's just no way we lost that much water," Macario told the board during that meeting.
TPWA engineer Steve Tolar explained that either a building irregularity or a meter issue was to blame.
While the two leaks were fixed, Macario advised it was time to have a leak survey done.
In other business, the board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation, totaling $5,894.
Board members approved a request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $106,111.
A disbursement request of $13,951 for a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was approved.
The board also gave its nod to a purchase contract for Rural Water District 2.
What's next
The next TPWA meeting is March 18 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
