The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a June 18 meeting, approved several invoices for construction projects and were updated by Grand River Dam Authority officials on February's winter weather snowstorm.
During the general manager's report, Mike Doublehead turned it over to Jerry Cook, manager of customer support services for GRDA.
"We will probably have a meeting in the next 30 to 45 days to determine the best approach on [power cost adjustment]. We have not recovered a dime for the February storm," said Cook.
GRDA spent more money than its budgeted for the whole year for natural gas in less than 72 hours during the storm.
"What we're calling PCA X, because each month on your utility bill, you have a power cost adjustment that's calculated into the customer's bills. We have suggested as we move to determine what that number is going to be, that you consider a line item on your bill," said Cook.
The line item will make it easier for customers to track and understand it's not a part of their electric rate.
"We want our customers' input before the GRDA board gets a recommendation. It's not a negative thing -- all of us have to pay for a storm that was out of control, and it's coming," said Cook.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation totaling $10,686
Board members approved a disbursement request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $110,632.
A disbursement request of $232,531 a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was approved.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on July 16 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.