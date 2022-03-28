Tahlequah residents are expecting to pay a little more for their utility bills soon, and utility company officials say that an increase in fuel costs is to blame.
The energy Tahlequah city residents use comes from the Grand River Dam Authority and is distributed by Tahlequah Public Works Authority. GRDA uses a diverse electric generation portfolio of gas, coal, water, and wind to produce the electricity it provides to customers. TPWA is a wholesale electricity customer and has partnered with GRDA since 1947.
“Just as consumers have seen an increase at the gas pump in recent months, the fuel costs associated with generation of electricity have also increased for electric utilities, including GRDA,” said Justin Alberty, GRDA communications director.
These costs are reflected in the "power cost adjustment," which is designed to recover actual fuel and purchased power costs for all contract sales to its wholesale municipal and other customers. GRDA captures these costs monthly and then recovers them from customers over a rolling 12-month period to alleviate sharp month-to-month variances.
“Our diverse generation portfolio is important in helping to keep our overall rates as low as possible, while also keeping reliability high. We also work very hard to utilize that diverse portfolio as efficiently as possible, so we can always pass the benefits on to our customers,” said Alberty. “The generation resources we have in place do position us to do that now and in the future.”
Mike Doublehead, general manager for TPWA, said rising fuel costs are being passed onto TPWA, and then onto customers.
“We buy the energy from Grand River Dam Authority, and we receive it into our substations, and then we redistribute it from there through the power lines that you see in and around our communities. Some of them are in the ground, and some are above ground. In layman's terms, we would be what is considered a 'retail distributor of electrical resources,'” he said.
TPWA relies on a base cost to capture all available dollars used to purchase energy from GRDA. The company calculates what it costs to provide that service to customers, which includes the cost of the linemen staff, trucks, equipment, field materials, poles, wires, transformers, and more.
“We are a cost-of-service provider, so we make sure we are capturing all of our costs with a small margin to provide for replenishing of supplies, things of that nature,” said Doublehead.
As part of upkeep costs, TPWA accounts for money spent fending off winter weather, and this year, Cherokee County residents got off lucky, according to Doublehead.
“This winter, weather was relatively mild. We dodged a couple of bullets at the early part of the winter season. Some of the bad weather that was projected toward us ended up going to the south and east of us, so we were fortunate,” he said.
TPWA is paying double for natural gas as it has in the past. Because GRDA diversifies its fuel sources, consumers should not expect to pay twice as much as they have in the recent past.
“That will affect the energy cost because natural gas is used to generate electricity from GRDA. Of course, that cost gets passed onto us, and in turn, that gets passed onto our customers,” said Doublehead.
TPWA also uses diesel trucks, which require more money to fuel these days. Maintenance costs of vehicles, including gas, will also be directed at customers.
Doublehead is optimistic that customers will save money in the event of extreme weather because of TPWA’s connection to Municipal Systems of Oklahoma, which houses a cooperative called Mutual Aid wherein members can reach out for help in the event that weather severely damages electrical systems.
“Through that organization we have a mutual aid agreement wherein we have severe damage and an outage, we can call up on other communities, and they will send their crews to help us get our power back on,” he said.
In 2021, TPWA sent crews to Edmond to assist after a severe ice storm damaged the power grid. In return, if TPWA requires assistance, workers can be called from different parts of the state, including Edmond, Stillwater, Ponca City, Pryor, Wagoner, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Siloam Springs.
