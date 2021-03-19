The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a March 19 meeting, were updated by GRDA officials on what they are planning in the wake of last month's winter weather snowstorm.
During the general manager's report, Mike Doublehead turned it over to Jerry C. Cook, manager of customer support services for Grand River Dam Authority.
"I think it's been said many times, but I'll repeat it again: This is an event that has never happened in 80-year history of the Grand River Dam Authority, and we hope it doesn't happen again," Cook said.
There are many variables to overcome before GRDA makes a decision on a funding or recovery mechanism for payments extended on the power cost adjustment.
"I do know we spent in less than 72 hours more money than we budgeted for the whole year for natural gas," Cook said.
He asked the board and customers to be patient as they work toward a solution.
"I think it will be something hopefully the board will understand, and also your customers," said Cook. "We do think there's going to be a need for education and we're going to work through some support materials."
Trustees approved a memorandum of agreement among the city, TPWA, Lake Region Technology & Communications, and Cherokee Nation. Doublehead said there is a need for high-speed internet, and funding assistance would be provided by the city. According to the agreement, the roles and responsibilities of each entity vary.
The city is to provide financial support to assist in engineering materials, core equipment, and costs. LRTC will supply the service, customer service, and the core equipment. TPWA is to supply the staff and infrastructure to install the broadband extension. And Cherokee Nation will supply the 13 reels of 96 strand fiber optic cable, which is more than 46 miles, and valued at $178,750.
Trustees tabled the fiscal year 2020 audit report from Arledge & Associates until a special meeting. The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation totaling $9,380.
Approval of a $3,105,349 change order for the Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract was granted. Another completion contract for reimbursement of expenses for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing for $113,776 was approved.
Board members OK'd a request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, construction phase services, totaling $482,651. A disbursement request of $113,776 for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing -- completion contract was approved.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on April 16 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.