The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during an Oct. 15 meeting, approved several invoices for construction projects.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation, totaling $6,029. An invoice for $5,100, for engineering services for the Wastewater Treatment Plant, was approved.
Members OK'd a request for reimbursement of expenses of the Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $158,680.
Holloway, Updike and Bellen Inc. Intern Engineer Sam Stratton said a preference for a type of valve for two lift stations would cost TPWA $9,733.
"Recently, we had a request from TPWA staff to change the style of valve we have installed at two lift stations," said Stratton.
The valve installed is fine, but Stratton said it increases the difficulty TPWA staff has in terms of operation and maintenance procedures.
"If the pump gets blocked up, they like to be able to undo the check valve and allow water to push the blockage back. The new check valves that we have installed don't allow that," he said.
The board approved the change order for the four-valve replacements.
A previously approved change order on the Teehee Water Treatment Plant Rehabilitation completion contract for $40,585 was voided.
Justin Cook, owner of Cook Consulting, said it was a reimbursement from a bonding company, and he wouldn't change the scope of the contract.
"What happened there, materials - the workmanship that TPWA paid for to [Huffman Construction] - when we got on the job, those materials and/or workmanship was gone or still at an error," said Cook.
A revised change order for $161,644 for the Teehee Water Treatment Plan was OK'd.
TPWA Engineer Steve Tolar told the board during a May 21 meeting there were issues with aged filters that had a substantial amount of corrosion, as well as corrosion to the concrete structure. Cook said there was more extensive damage and more repairs than expected.
A request of $121,360 for a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was OK'd.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Nov. 19 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
