The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a July 16 meeting, approved several invoices for construction projects and were updated about February's winter snowstorm.
During the general manager's report, Mike Doublehead said the Grand River Dam Authority should know their final power cost adjustment numbers within the next 30 days.
“We talked about the financial impacts the February storm had on GRDA,” said Doublehead. “GRDA’s estimated cost is $108 million for that event due to the enormous increase of deposited natural gas to generate electricity.”
Doublehead said TPWA’s costs are estimated to be around $2.8 million, and officials are still evaluating their options with GRDA.
TPWA was awarded first place in the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance in the Electric Operations and Reliability Competition. The authority was recognized in the category for cities over 10,000 population and cited for achieving the highest reported level of serve reliability for cities within the state.
Doublehead said TPWA had an Average System Availability Index of 99.99111 percent in 2020.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation totaling $11,451.
Board members approved a disbursement request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $276,215
A disbursement request of $153,098 for a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was approved.
The board selected and approved a bid for two lawn mowers for the Tenkiller Water Treatment Plant and Teehee Water Treatment Plant.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Aug. 20 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.