The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a Dec. 16 meeting, accepted from the office of Robert St. Pierre the fiscal year 2022 audit report.
J.D. Carey filled thee board in on the audit's findings. He cited an unmodified opinion in the report - a clean opinion in which the financial statements were presented "fairly." There were two findings this year, and Carey said those pertained to internal controls and reconciling items with TPWA's financial statements.
"All those schedules that support your financial statements need to be a better job of reconciling those to financial statements. That's been something we've been working on," Carey said.
Trustees approved a memorandum of agreement between the city of Tahlequah and TPWA regarding transfer of funds for waterline improvements on Muskogee Avenue. General Manager Mike Doublehead said the agreement is for financial aid in the relocation of the waterline.
"As we're getting ready to widen Muskogee Avenue, a waterline relocation has to take place," he said. "We've had meetings and we'll continue... until the project is bid, awarded and completed."
The widening to the street will started from Fourth Street to the Bertha Parker Bypass. Construction is slated to take about 12 months to complete and design plans should be done by the end of the month. While the initial estimated cost was $750,000 a few years ago, Doublehead said that has now doubled.
The board OK'd a $145,473 pay application for Cook Consulting for Southside Sewer System Improvement. A request of $103,640 for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was OK'd.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is Jan. 20 at 9:05 a.m. at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw.
