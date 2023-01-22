The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees approved several invoices for construction projects during a Jan. 20 meeting.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for Engineering services for southside water wastewater treatment plant improvements, totaling $1,500. Board members approved the receipt of waterline extension for Blue Bird Drive.
Two reimbursements for engineering services, contractor payment application, and materials testing costs for the wastewater treatment plant improvement, totaling $86,600, were approved.
A 2003 Ford F-150 company truck with 115,000 miles was declared surplus.
The board approved a return from the 2019-2020 OMAG Workers' Compensation Plan Year.
The next TPWA board meeting is on Feb. 18 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
