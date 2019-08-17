The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Directors during its Aug. 16 meeting approved the resolution adoption of the Environmental Information Document for Improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
TPWA engineer Steve Tolar said the document is a summary of all environmental impacts and litigation efforts required for the project.
"The document is complete, and the last step in that process is to hold a public hearing - that was held yesterday - so the public hearing requirement is complete," said Tolar. "The document is ready for submission.
The next step is for Oklahoma Water Resources Board to review the document. It will write up a "finding of no significant impact" and there will need to be another public hearing.
"Everything is moving forward, but we still do not have a completed memorandum of agreement with the many parties involved regarding litigation," said Tolar. "We're still pushing on it and anticipate we will still go forward, but as of yet, we have not obtained all the signatures required."
At the Grand River Dam Authority board meeting last week, a bid was awarded for Substation Construction Services for Tahlequah Interconnect upgrades.
"Our engineering team, for quite some time, has been looking at upgrading the Tahlequah interconnect and that facility was built about 50 years ago," said Jerry C. Cook, manager of customer support services for GRDA. "Along the way, it has had a few upgrades and enhancements, but it's time to do a total replacement of the interconnect."
The project plan includes replacement of remaining OCBs with SF6 circuit breakers, replace relay panels, add oil containment, add line terminal lightning arresters and replace oil-filled metering instrument transformers. The interconnect is on 19348 S. Nalley Road.
TPWA received three bids for the upgrades, and the engineering team selected the lowest responsible bidder, Re-Con Co. Inc., for the quoted price of $1,198,479.64, at no cost to the city of Tahlequah.
"This is a significant investment on GRDA's part. We know the future is going to continue to be bright for Tahlequah and we anticipate the interconnect to serve this area for another 50 years," said Cook.
TPWA has purchased wholesale electricity from the GRDA since 1947.
During the engineer's report, Tolar said the Tenkiller Plant is halfway through a month-long shutdown.
"The treatment plant has not been operable while they work on the clarifier, and they are going to be pouring a piece of concrete structure. It should put the plant back in service within a couple of weeks," said Tolar.
Tolar said the Teehee plant is a different story, and he's not seeing a lot of progress.
"We've had discussions with them and they've indicated they are intentionally back-loading the project. A lot of the value and work effort that they need to do is in the filter area, and they're waiting on the process of the valves to be delivered," said Tolar.
The board approved bids for a forklift for the warehouse and a Skid Compact Track Loader for electric, water and sewer departments.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Sept. 20 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office on 710 W. Choctaw St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.