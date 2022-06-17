The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a June 17 meeting, voted to increase rates for electric, water, and sewer services, estimating an average increase of $6 per billing cycle.
General Manager Mike Doublehead said they addressed the rate structure three years ago.
“The board instituted a policy wherein if a rate increase was going to take effect that it had to be done at the June meeting, 60-day notice, for Sept. 1,” said Doublehead. “As we look at our rates, and our rate structure continues to be a moving target with the cost of materials, the increase cost of transformers, PCP pipe, electric wiring, etc.”
The board also instituted an increase in the Service Availability Fee, and that was moved to $10.
“We have not moved that during the COVID-19 timeframe, but that is certainly something we should take a look at, the base service fee that we were charging the customers,” Doublehead said.
He admitted it is a difficult time, but since costs are increasing everywhere, it's time to take a look at the issue.
“As far as the rate increase would go, I would recommend the 3 percent increase that we had [raised] in 2019, stay in effect ,and I do continue to watch our costs and our operational costs,” he said.
Chair Scott Wright pointed out that the next item on the agenda pertained to TPWA’s budget, and he wanted to hold a special meeting before they approved it.
Mayor Sue Catron asked board members if they’ve had a friend, who is on a fixed-income, reach out asking for hygiene products or anything else, just to make ends meet.
“What I’d like to suggest is that a rate increase, if it has to be across the board, at least some program that would allow those who are fixed incomes to get a rebate, get a reduced rate,” she said.
While Wright said he does sympathize with those who are struggling financially, everyone is facing “strange” times right now.
The mayor asked if a program could implemented for the small group of residents who are struggling on fixed incomes. Trustees discussed how the Department of Human Services and Cherokee Nation have programs to help ease the burden of utility bills.
Trustee Bree Long asked if customers could received a flyer of some sort with the bill so they know assistance is available. Doublehead was telling Long that was something they could do before Attorney Harvey Chaffin advised they couldn’t have special rates for special groups of customers.
Long asked about an averaging program, and Beth Bailey, director of finance for TPWA, said she would look into that, as their software had that capability.
“We’re not here to make a profit; we’re here to provide a good service and to be able to have the funds to provide that service,” said Wright.
He then made a recommendation regarding a based service fee minimal change.
The changes to the base service fee on electric for residential customers will be $12 instead of $10; $25 for small commercial customers; and $12 for academic, NSU, and city services. The fees for water services inside the city limits increased from $10 to $12. NSU’s increased by $5.50. The rate for sewer services to residential customers increased to $10, whereas commercial customers will see a $2 increase.
Bailey said she estimates the hike will bring in $537,000 to TPWA for a year. Vice Chair Mark Gish made a motion to approve Wright’s recommendation while Trustee Todd Mutzig seconded.
In other business, the board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation, totaling $4,410. An invoice for $6,720, for engineering services for the Wastewater Treatment Plant, was approved.
A request of $135,026 for a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was OK’d.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on July 15 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.