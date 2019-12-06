OKLAHOMA CITY - Tahlequah Public Works Authority received approval Thursday for a $6,750,000 loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to improve TPWA's wastewater infrastructure. Construction of upgrades and improvements to the wastewater system will be financed by the Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund program.
TPWA will use the proceeds to repair existing aerobic digesters, expand the wet weather pump station, construct a new headworks, and to construct a third flow equalization basin at the wastewater treatment plant. These improvements will help to regulate the inflow during wet weather events and ensure proper treatment of the wastewater before it is discharged into a Tahlequah creek that is a tributary of the Illinois River.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB's Financial Assistance Division, calculated that TPWA's customers will save an estimated $1,706,000 over the life of the 30-year loan compared to traditional financing. The CWSRF loan will be secured with a lien on the revenues of TPWA's water, sewer, and electric revenues.
Mike Doublehead, general manager of the Tahlequah Public Works Authority, attended the OWRB's monthly meeting in support of the loan application.
The CWSRF program is administered by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board with partial funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The CWSRF program has provided approximately $1.7 billion in water quality loans to provide communities the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects our valuable water resources statewide.
Since 1983, the Water Resources Board has approved over $4.4 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
"We are grateful to State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton and State Rep. Matt Meredith for their support of our financial assistance programs," said Julie Cunningham, executive director of the OWRB.
