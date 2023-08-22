TPWA repairs water line leak

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the intersection of North Jones Avenue and West Allen Road a crew laying fiber optic materials hit a water line. A Tahlequah Public Works Authority employee said the event took place around 11:30 a.m.

 Skyler Hammons | Daily Press

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the intersection of North Jones Avenue and West Allen Road a crew laying fiber optic materials hit a water line. A Tahlequah Public Works Authority employee said the incident took place around 11:30 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video