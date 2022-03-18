The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a March 18 meeting, accepted from Arledge & Associates the fiscal year 2021 audit report.
Jake Winkler, Arledge & Associates partner, cited an unmodified opinion in the report – a clean opinion in which the financial statements were presented fairly.
“We did have some entries. Last year, we had some restatements, and we don’t have any restatements this year, but we do have some audit entries we did have to post,” said Winkler.
There were three findings this year, and Winkler said he believes a plan is in place to ensure those will get removed next year.
“We did not have any difficulties performing the audit. You do have some uncorrected misstatements, but we felt that they were both items that could have been required as a restatement," he said.
A detailed report of the audit will be released sometime within the next two weeks.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation, totaling $4,545. An invoice for $6,270, for engineering services for the Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements, was approved.
Members OK'd a request for reimbursement of expenses of the Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $191,872.
The board approved a $102,758 bid to Sandy Land Environmental Services for backwash basin residuals removal at the Tenkiller Water Treatment Plant.
A request of $572,412 for a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was OK’d.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on April 15 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
