Grand River Dam Authority has been directed by the Southwest Power Pool to do the blackouts in a 17-state region, according to Tahlequah Public Works Authority officials.
GRDA received notification that the Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3. TPWA officials said they are at the mercy of GRDA, that the local utility itself is not shutting the power off, and that is has no control on when and where blackouts will occur.
TPWA made it clear no schedules are available locally for blackouts.
“GRDA will be forced to interrupt services at the request of SPP in order to balance generation and load, and maintain system stability, across the region,” GRDA stated. “Not all GRDA customers will be affected at one time, but on a rotational basis, this action may negatively impact power delivery to some customers, resulting in a controlled interruption of service that will persist for approximately one hour per rotation.”
TPWA announced shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning that the north end of Tahlequah would be affected first, and the outage would last close to 40 minutes.
TPWA has address some commenters on Facebook and said it does not have a schedule for the blackouts. Several customers have complained they were unable to get through to the utility, and the Daily Press had been unable to as well.
“We were told by GRDA that it would only be 40 minutes. We have no control over it so we aren’t sure when it will be back on. GRDA has not notified us,” TPWA stated.
TPWA officials, in a statement, said they would update the public throughout the day as more outages will occur. They said outages could happen for the next day or so.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative said its capacity has reached a critical level, and its power supplier will “shed some load” to keep the system operational.
“You could face a temporary outage, not to exceed one hour, at some point during the next few days,” LREC stated. “While LREC will do its best to notify members of any potential power outage, it is highly likely that LREC will not know who will be affected until moments before the outage occurs.”
As of Tuesday morning, LREC said it has yet to shed load and has only had to take down a substation or two.
“We will post which substation and area will be affected if we receive the call from our power provider,” LREC said.
