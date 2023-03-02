Tahlequah Public Works Authority crews fixed a major power outage experienced in several areas.
"This is due to a circuit at the substation. Our electric crew is on site right now working to get power restored," TPWA officials said.
An hour after the reported outage, TPWA said the power was restored and the culprit was a squirrel.
"Squirrels can cause a world of damage on electric systems. They are, in fact, one of the leading causes of power outages each year," officials said.
