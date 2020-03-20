Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees voted Friday morning to suspend disconnection and reconnection fees for 30 days due to conditions caused the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We have read and seen what other municipalities are doing and we will re-evaluate in April," said Mike Doublehead, TPWA general manager. "Many of our folks are going through difficult times and we do not know how long this will last. I do not know what unemployment will do, and I do not know how long customers will be out of work. There will be an impact."
He said he is hoping for a speedy recovery and speedy turnaround.
Doublehead also asked the trustees to allow him to close the lobby at TPWA for the next 30 days, beginning Monday.
"While working through this it will help protect our employees if we close the lobby," he said. "The drive-thru payment process will be available, as well as, mail-in payments, online and call-in payments."
He said customers can call the TPWA office at 918-456-2564 to make a payment. Information about the disconnection and reconnection fees will also go out in billing statements.
"I want customers to call the office if they receive any calls from people representing TPWA," said Doublehead. "In times like these, there may be people out trying to take advantage of others, so please call and verify that it was a TPWA employee who called."
He advised customers be safe and follow the recommended guidelines sent out by the Center of Disease Control at cdc.gov.
