The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a May 21 meeting, approved several invoices for construction projects.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation totaling $4,296.
TPWA engineer Steve Tolar said construction is ongoing and contractors are making progress.
â€œAfter the change order that was approved two months ago, [they] got materials in, and we have taken filters 9-12 down and hopefully try to identify and seal the leaks we have,â€� said Tolar.
Completion of the project is slated for the middle to the end of February, according to Tolar.
Board members approved a disbursement request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $54,044.
A disbursement request of $91,353 for a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was approved.
In other business, the board gave its nod to Cook Consulting for the Cedar Street water line relocation project at a cost of $307,434.
Whatâ€™s next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Jan. 21 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
