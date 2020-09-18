The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a Sept. 18 meeting, appointed Todd Mutzig to replace board member Jack Spears, who recently passed away.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said appointing the downtown business owner would be beneficial to the board.
“We certainly don’t want to forget downtown and the contributions downtown has made to the city of Tahlequah. I think that is a really good board member choice,” Doublehead said.
Mutzig will be sworn in on a later date and fulfill the remainder of Spears’ term of one year and one month.
Trustees approved a $15,000 disbursement request from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for reimbursement of expenses for Teehee Water Treatment Plant construction contract, and construction phase services. TPWA engineer Steve Tolar said the reimbursement will cover costs related to initial bidding.
The board approved an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Westside Wastewater Lift Station replacement and Southside Lift Station, totaling $3,750.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Oct. 16 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
