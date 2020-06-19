The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees awarded a construction contract in the amount of $4,450,000 to HCCCO, LLC during a June 19 meeting.
TPWA engineer Steve Tolar said HCCCO was a reputable contractor and they will be working on improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Tolar said the award amount is roughly $1,000,000 below what the engineer estimated.
“You guys have already closed the loan and borrowed the money, so you have an extra million dollars possibly for Wastewater work that you could choose to use that loan money for,” said Tolar.
Trustees approved a $153,913 disbursement request from DWSRF for reimbursement of expenses for Tenkiller Water Treatment Plant construction contract, construction phase services, and inspection services.
“This is the final payment request for Crosslin Construction for the Tenkiller work land expansion project. We’re up and running and everything is complete,” Tolar said. “We have a couple of outstanding items that we’ll work though to the contract, but we do recommend that you approve their final payment.”
The board gave its nod to the Workers’ Compensation Renewal totaling $138,830.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said it was an $11 decrease from last year and the coverage was the same.
“We strive to be a safe place to work. It is constantly communicated and, at the end of the day, we want our people going home with the same amount of fingers and toes they came to work with,” said Doublehead. “It’s important to us that that gets reflected in an increase in our workers’ comp renewal.”
Trustees approved a audit engagement letter from Arledge & Associates in the amount of $22,900.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on July 17 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
