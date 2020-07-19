The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees discussed possible rate increases for electric, water, and wastewater during a July 17 meeting.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said they contracted with Utility Financial Solutions for a utility rate study for TPWA. However, they haven't received the final results as of Friday morning.
"I do want to point out some things particularly on the electric side. We have not increased the base charge for kWh [kilowatt-hour] costs for our electric since 2004," Doublehead said. "That was the last time we had a rate increase. As you know, it is our goal to be a low-cost provider, but when you've gone 15 or 16 years without addressing the cost of electric..."
Jerry C. Cook, manager of customer support services for Grand River Dam Authority, said it was important to examine TPWA's cost of service.
"If you chart the 17 cities that GRDA sells power directly to - a wholesale power provider - TPWA's retail rate for residential customers is the lowest of all 17," Cook said. "There's something very admirable about being the lowest, but there's also something very dangerous about planning for the future here."
Cook explained it was important to take into consideration the cost to replace infrastructure.
"If you don't plan forward on your margins built into your electric system - you buy a $1 million transformer 20 years ago and you depreciate that over the years. The inflation factor to replace that $1 million transformer is now $2 million," Cook said. "So, over 20 years, you replenish and prepare for the costs of replacing and inflation factors. It's important as you review this and you build what will be on the future of Tahlequah that you include the big pictures."
Vice Chairman Scott Wright and Cook agreed a rate increase will inevitably happen and it was time to take action
"We haven't had an increase in 16 years on the electric, but if you take inflation to that, we're 30 percent behind that's got us. Because we held the rates for so long - the lowest," Wright said. "Regardless, of what amount we raise the rates, we're still the least amount in the whole factor."
Doublehead recommended that the board take no action on the matter until the finance committee can review the rate study.
Trustees approved a bank bid from Armstrong Bank for checking accounts and related services.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the wastewater treatment plant improvements totaling $12,000.
Trustees approved to re-elect Chairman Jack Spears and Wright to the TPWA board.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Aug. 21 at 9:05 a.m. in the Utilities Office Board Room, 710 W. Choctaw St.
