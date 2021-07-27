TPWA wins Electric Operations and Reliability Award

Oklahoma Municipal Alliance has announced that Tahlequah Public Works Authority, the city’s electricity provider, has been awarded first place in the associations’s annual Electric Operations and Reliability Competition. Front row, from left, are: Bobby Hutson, Kennith Dallis, Mike Trammel, Braxus Ford, Jesse Morrison, Rick Patrick, John Meeks, Larry McCandless, Israel Anguiano, Eric Hickman, James Webster, Brent Childs, Reece Cookson, Ted Kupsick, and General Manager Mike Doublehead. Top row: Gary Stephens and Johnathan Pope.