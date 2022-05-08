Trade group honors GRDA retiree

Mike Waddell, who retired April 1 after almost four decades of service to the Grand River Dam Authority, has been named the 2022 recipient of the Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma Marvin Hicks - Al Middleton Meritorious Service Award.
MESO made the announcement during the Oklahoma Public Power Conference in Norman on April 26.
MESO presents the award to someone who has served with a MESO member utility for 25 years or more and who has been active in their community during that period. Waddell began his career in the electric utility industry in 1976 as an apprentice lineman. In 1984, he accepted a position with GRDA to be an assistant construction inspector. In 2016, he was named Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations.
During his time as GRDA's T&D lead, Waddell was active in promoting and facilitating mutual aid between GRDA crews and the Oklahoma Public Power community during times of storm response and other episodes. He has also led GRDA's participation in numerous American Public Power Association mutual aid events outside Oklahoma, such as response efforts to help other utilities repair power lines in Florida and Louisiana following hurricane damage. He was also instrumental in developing GRDA's current storm response plan and contractor's safety.
At its March meeting, the GRDA Board of Directors also honored Waddell with a resolution of commendation, recognizing his efforts and his many years of service with GRDA.
