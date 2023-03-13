Sammy Still, a tribal Tradition Keeper, storyteller, and maker of traditional marbles, shared his craft on Saturday, March 11 at the Cherokee National History Museum.
In storytelling fashion, Still told the tale of a late-night drive down a dark lonely road near Marble City. A large raccoon flagged down his car, and Still stopped to see what the animal wanted. A moment later, three baby raccoons crossed the road behind the mother. Once the babies were safely across, the mother followed the kits to the edge of the road.
“But I added the extra. I [say] that when she got to the edge of the road she turned around, winked at me and gave me a thumbs up,” Still said, smiling broadly.
A member of the United Keetoowah Band, Still is a Tradition Keeper, a full-blood, and speaks his Native language.
“The tribe itself, the United Keetoowah Band, honored me by giving me ... they call it the Tradition Keeper. Sort of like the Living Treasures the Cherokee Nation has,” Still said. “They honored me back in 2010 as the Tradition Keeper for the marbles, making the marbles, keeping our culture alive.”
Marble making is considered a lost art. Still continues making them from limestone rocks about the size of a palm, found along Bald Hill Road. He begins creating a new marble with two rocks and a short tree branch.
“When you start making [the marble], you cut your tree limb. And it can be any size,” said Still. “I split one end of it to make a three-prong [holder].”
The three-prong holder makes it easier to grasp the limestone rock that’s been chipped into a somewhat round ball. A sinew is used to bind the branch just below the splits to keep it from splitting further. The shaping of the new marble begins by chipping off pieces of one limestone rock with another.
A flat heavy rock is used as a grinding stone to shape the rough limestone pieces into a smooth marble. Once the rough marble is secured in the holder, a small depression is found in the grinding surface to begin the shaping. The action required to ensure a smooth surface is the same as the method of starting a fire without a match.
Still held the branch between his palms, and rolled it quickly back and forth. To ensure a smooth surface, white powder needs to appear in the depression that forms in the grinding stone. Water is added to facilitate the smoothing action.
Once the limestone rock has been shaped into a nice round ball, Still rubs it between his palms. The oil from his skin darkens the stone and puts a sheen on the final product.
The playing of Indian marbles is quite different from the game of marbles flipped with a thumb across a dirt circle. Traditional marbles is played by teams. There are five holes, 30-35 feet apart, four in a straight line, and the fifth hole at a sharp left turn.
“[The] object of the game is to be the first one to place your marble in each of these holes, but you have to come back, and when you reach the first hole again, you win the game,” said Still.
The strategy is to block the hole or knock your opponent’s marble out of a hole. Another rule is the pitch must be in a direct line between player and the next hole, and cannot veer off to either side. Tossing it up in an arch, with an underhand swing, keeps it from continuing to roll once it hits the ground.
“I don’t know exactly when [the game started]. They’ve been playing this game for centuries,” said Still.
When it first started, it wasn’t a game, but a training tool for hunting small animals, like rabbits or squirrels.
“This is like everything they did. The blowguns, the stickball games, all these games they play today, were all training tools at one time. They were teaching eye and hand coordination,” said Still.
Still began making marbles 20 years ago. He learned the art from Hastings Shade, the former, now deceased, deputy principal chief who lived outside of Hulbert. The first time Still made a marble, it took him six months, and he often grew frustrated trying to achieve a perfectly round smooth ball of the right size.
“It’s something I want to carry on because it’s considered now a lost art, and so at least [we] have someone to make the marbles and show the little kids and everybody the art of stone marbles,” said Still.
