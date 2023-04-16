ROSE – Cherokee National Treasure Anna Sixkiller is sharing her knowledge and skills as a traditional basket weaver in a new exhibit at the Saline Courthouse Museum.
“Anna Sixkiller: The Language of Reeds” runs April 11-July 15. Through the exhibit, visitors will discover how she first learned to gather natural materials, process them, and weave them into beautiful and utilitarian works of art.
Sixkiller is passionate about her traditional methods and is dedicated to sharing her knowledge as a weaver and Cherokee speaker. She was honored as a Cherokee National Treasure in 1991 and serves as a translator with the Cherokee Nation Language Department where she has served for more than 22 years.
“Preservation is at the heart of Anna’s work. She is truly helping ensure that our traditional practices and our language continue to thrive for generations to come,” said Karen Shade-Lanier, exhibits manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “In a utilitarian culture, Anna reminds us all that while everything should be functional and serve a purpose, it can still be beautiful.”
The exhibit features some of her favorite baskets and several works for sale to the public.
The Saline Courthouse is the last of nine district courthouses built in the 1800s by the Cherokee Nation. After years of ongoing work to restore, preserve, and modernize the structure, Cherokee Nation reopened the site in August 2020 as a cultural museum. The museum features historical and cultural exhibits relevant to the area and showcases different Cherokee artists throughout the year. It is at 55870 S. 490 Road in Rose and open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.