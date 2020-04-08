OKLAHOMA CITY — Most years, candidates for state and federal office wait in packed Capitol hallways and pose for photos to mark the official start of their campaign season.
But with the spreading coronavirus, state election officials decided the tradition was just too dangerous. For the first time, political hopefuls were relegated to the Capitol’s south parking lot where they were instructed not to leave their cars.
State election officials who had donned masks, gloves and protective eyewear greeted the candidates. There were no congratulatory handshakes, hugs, photos, or in-person interviews with media outlets as candidates were hustled in and out.
Election officials, meanwhile, did their best to get no closer than 6 feet from candidates except when absolutely necessary.
“Everything has gone very well today,” said Misha Mohr, a spokeswoman for the State Election Board. “We had a little crowd this morning. It’s (mostly) been a handful of cars trickling in a little at a time all day. It actually has been very smooth."
Across Oklahoma, state, county and municipal election officials have found themselves forced to revamp traditional candidate filing procedures. As of Wednesday, Oklahoma's COVID-19 outbreak had sickened 1,524, killed 79, and hospitalized 390.
By midday, more than 150 candidates had already filed. All 101 state House seats are up for grabs. The 25 Senate seats in the odd-numbered districts also are on the ballot, along with Senate District 28, which has been vacant since the previous occupant — Jason Smalley — stepped down. One U.S. Senate seat also is on the ballot, as are all five U.S. House seats.
Mohr said a large number of people emailed their candidacy paperwork in advance for a free review in hopes of avoiding any pitfalls on filing day.
“I think that has helped tremendously,” she said. “We’ve had very few missing bits of information.”
But as election officials were forced to adapt plans on such short notice, some feared the changes could create unintended barriers.
“I am concerned with the attention to the pandemic, many folks are overlooking the barriers and challenges for filing for office this week,” said Nick Singer, director of Oklahoma Progress Now, a nonprofit that seeks official accountability and to build progressive power.
“Many city and county offices have reduced staff and access to their offices,” he said in a statement. “Mailing your packet to the state requires getting a notary and sending it certified mail, which can be tough in a pandemic. I think we need to make sure people have the opportunity to have their voices heard.”
State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said his filing went smoothly. For the first time, he mailed in his candidacy paperwork, and said he preferred that option this year because it allowed him to avoid any crowds and traffic jams.
“Really, I’m not going to leave my house unless I have to. And, I didn’t have to,” McCortney said.
Seeking another term, McCortney was officially the second filer of the campaign season because he used the mail-in option.
“I don’t want to go stand in line with the current situation,” he said. “Standing in line with a bunch of people from all over the state seems like a really bad idea. I know they’re doing drive-through, which makes it better.”
But he feared the drive-through option could take a really long time.
“It was as easy as getting a cup of coffee at Starbucks,” said state Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt.
He used the drive-through option to file for another term as state senator in his northwestern Oklahoma district.
He arrived just after 8 a.m. and found about 10 vehicles already in line.
“It was good,” Murdock said. “It was easy. I actually liked it better than the old style.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he found the entire process pretty smooth.
Election officials handed him an envelope for his candidacy paperwork and told him to write his name and phone number on the outside. He was told he’d receive a call in about an hour letting him know if everything was in order and if his filing had been accepted.
He waited around in Oklahoma City for the promised call before starting his drive home.
“I know it’s caused a lot of heartache trying to figure out how to do it in the best manner,” Pemberton said. “It worked out well.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.