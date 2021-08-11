Traditional Native competitors prep for Aug. 28 games

Although the format has changed, Traditional Native Games are returning for the 69th Cherokee National Holiday this year.
The holiday will be a hybrid celebration, with many of the events held virtually. Meanwhile, in-person spectator or fan attendance is strictly prohibited for the Native Games, to be held Aug. 28. Only competitors, legal guardians and staff will be allowed, as the tribe is trying to stop the spread of the COVID-19.
“The Cherokee National Holiday remains a time of year we celebrate our existence and culture, but it’s important we come together as a people this Labor Day weekend safety, and in a controlled environment with masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 protective measures, with the full-scale Cherokee National Holiday returning next year to ensure ultimate safety,” Cherokee National Holiday Coordinator Austin Patton said as the time of the tribe’s announcement in May.
In previous years, to reach the final Native Games tournament, individuals have had to qualify in competitions leading up to the Holiday. However, everyone will have a chance to compete in this year’s games.
All the traditional contests are back, with chunkey, cornstalk shoot, marbles, blowgun, hatchet throw and stickball shootout on the list. Chris Foreman, who is coordinating the cornstalk shoot, said it’s a great opportunity for participants to meet other people.
“Over several years, I’ve made a lot of friends and acquaintances, which to me is more important than the game itself,” he said. “Human nature is going to bring your competitive side out, but it’s more of a fellowship thing and talking about the old days.”
In the cornstalk shoot, many archers use traditionally crafted bows and arrows. The target is a rack of dry, stripped cornstalks that are 3 feet wide, a foot deep, and stacked 3 feet high. The contest is as much about hitting the target with accuracy as it is with force, said Foreman.
“Each archer gets two arrows, and you hit the cornstalks to score your points,” he said. “You go to 50 points for the game, and each stock your arrow penetrates is a point.”
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at One Fire Field. The women’s chunkey contest starts at 9 a.m.; men’s chunkey, 10 a.m.; women's cornstalk shoot, 9 a.m.; men's cornstalk shoot, 9 a.m.; women's and men's combined marbles, 9 a.m.; women's blowgun, 12:30 p.m.; men's blowgun, 1:30 p.m.; women's hatchet throw, 12:30 p.m.; men's hatchet throw, 1:30 p.m.; women's stickball shootout, 12:30 p.m.; and men's stickball shootout, 1:30 p.m.
All competitors must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 rapid test result taken within 72 hours of the event. COVID-19 rapid testing will be available Aug. 27 at the Sequoyah High School gym, from 4 to 8 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required for all sidelined competitors, who must bring their personal equipment and gear for their respective games.
There is no entry fee for the Traditional Native Games. First-place winners will be awarded $200; second place, $150; and third place, $100.
Get involved
For questions on individual games, contact Tonya Wapskineh at 918-399-8474 for chunkey inquires; Foreman at 918-868-7630, cornstalk shoot; Jessie Grayson at 918-718-1919, marbles; Jason Kingfisher at 918-316-0030, blowgun; Cole Hogner at 918-708-5313, hatchet throw; and Wapskineh for stickball shootout.
