A favorite heirloom ornament or simple paper creation by a child can become a cherished Christmas keepsake.
Whether it hangs on a tree or is a decoration for a mantle or table, ornaments can make the holiday more special just by recalling the giver or a Christmas past.
In some families, creating ornaments is a tradition passed down from parent to child. Some people get a new ornament each year or collect them as souvenirs from travels.
Sherri Bell' favorite is a 55-year-old red construction paper bell her oldest daughter made in Sunday school.
"It's covered in ripped green pieces glued on. It touched me so," said Bell. "It's on my tree every year. I feel the same joy when I hang it on the tree I felt when she gave it to me."
One-of-a-kind ornaments provide unique memories and serve as family heirlooms.
Eileen Mischke has a glass ornament referred to as "sexy grandpa" that she believes came from her father's parents. She has it wrapped in tissue for safekeeping.
"It's German, I think, about 6 inches tall. Almost all the paint has rubbed off, but he has skinny legs and pointy toes, kind of an old English Dickens-type of character. He has to be about 150 years old," said Mischke. "It's my children's favorite; they always ask for it."
Ornaments come and go, said Mischke, but this one stays.
Animals are among some folks' favorite holiday decor.
Penny Verner used to create her own decorations, and one year she made ceramic wilderness creatures to adorn wreaths she also put together. She hand-painted the greenware animals, and made a set of 12 for each of her four sisters, mother, and herself.
"I made six sets and eventually gave my set to my son," Verner said. "To me, they were well made."
She also has a lot of antique hand-blown glass ornaments, collected for 55 years, that fit on a 6-foot tree.
"A unicorn by Hallmark is my favorite. It was given to me by my girlfriend Shirley Townsend in 1982, when I moved here from Los Angeles," Verner said. "Unicorns are my favorite and to find one from Hallmark is rare."
Cardinals are Lillian Robbins' new favorite decor for the holidays since her husband passed away four years ago.
"My kids know I like cardinals, so they bring me some. My fireplace mantle is decorated with them," said Robbins.
Another favorite is a lighted outdoor cardinal her grandson brought her.
"There's a saying if you see a cardinal, someone in heaven is visiting you or thinking about you," said Robbins.
Traditional angels and nativity scenes are among the most popular decorations that represent the Christ in Christmas.
Jewel Berg likes angels and silver bells.
"Angels make me realize there really are angels on earth and what Christmas is all about. When someone is passing, I think God sends an angel to meet them," said Berg. "Silver bells remind me of the season."
Two women chose mangers as favorites. A manger from her son is Judy Decker's favorite decoration, and she puts it under the tree.
"It means a lot to me that Randy gave it to me," said Decker.
She also used to have three iridescent icicles that hung on her tree: "Randy gave those to me; I wish I knew what happened to them."
A little wooden manger scene given by a friend is Marsha Deibler's choice.
"It depicts Jesus, and so many decorations do not," said Deibler, who also values a hand-woven Christmas tree from Guatemala that she hangs on a door.
For her husband, Ellis Deibler, making ornaments is a family tradition.
"I make 16-point Moravian stars," said Deibler. "When I was a kid growing up, we had a Christmas tree, and those stars are most of what we put on the tree. There were no ornaments or tinsel."
His father taught him how to make the stars.
"Sometimes, when friends came over, they'd admire the stars and he'd ask if they'd like to make one. He'd bring out the star paper, show them how and say he'd give them a dollar if they learned to make one, or they owed him a dollar if they couldn't," said Deibler. "They seldom were able to learn to make a star, but he was just joking about the dollar."
Christmas often reminds people of childhood holiday memories, like a little tiny wooden rocking horse does for Lori Brown.
"We had one when I was a kid, and I purchased one I have on my tree now," said Brown. "It reminds me of the one I loved when I was a little girl. It was very special."
Area residents also shared about the importance of sentimental collectibles for Christmas and creative ways to make decorations.
Connie Henshaw's family gave the Thanksgiving Turkey breastbone a new life.
"It's shaped like a sleigh," said Henshaw, who explained that they cleaned, bleached and painted it red. "It became a Santa sleigh with small plastic reindeer guided by ribbons in front, mounted on a cardboard base."
Carden Crow and his wife Shronn make or buy special ornaments for each other every year.
"We choose something that would be a reflection of the other for that year. It's a bit cheesy, but we like it," said Crow.
Travelers Norma Boren and Alexandra Hensley share the same idea.
"We get an ornament from every place we visit for vacation," said Hensley. "Then, putting up the tree is reminiscent of our family trips. If we can't find an ornament, like in Antigua, we used a hand-beaded angel on a key chain - we make one!"
Whenever Boren travels out of state or out of the country, she buys a Christmas ornament commemorating the places she visited.
"It's always fun to remember each of those places when I start hanging the ornaments each year," Boren said.
Newell and Cathy McCarty send reflections of Oklahoma to family.
"We have sent our granddaughters Christmas ornaments for their tree - mostly with an Okie theme. They live in San Francisco and are now 16 and 18," said McCarty.
Family traditions are often unusual, but meaningful to that family. Cindi Palmer Payne said she has a tradition of placing the "ugly monkey" on their tree.
"It goes back to when my 80-year-old dad was a kid, maybe older than that. The ugly monkey ornament is ceremoniously hung in the back of the tree," said Payne. "All that's left of the monkey is the head. Weird, I know!"
And with humor, the final favorite came from Bridget Roussell Cowlishaw: "The tiny, fragile glass ones from my mother's childhood because they connect me to Christmases past and add an element of danger to the season: 'Oops!' CHING-CRUNCH!"
