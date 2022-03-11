Traditional weaving is a practice in patience

Cherokees and members of the other Native tribes have a long history of weaving, and whether it's with their hands or using a loom, it offers a good lesson in maintaining patience.
It's believed that weaving has been practiced by Cherokees since the 1700s. It takes time and requires a weaver to remember a number of steps. Over the years, it's been passed down from generation to generation.
District 2 Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee was named a Cherokee National Treasure in 2019 for her efforts in preserving and promoting Cherokee art and culture. Like any skilled crafter, she had to start somewhere.
Tehee taught herself to finger weave using a book she purchased in 2000. She said she the last person she knew who could weave had already passed away, so there was nobody at the time for her to reach out to.
"I didn't know I had learned warp-face style wearing, in which there are only a few weft threads," she said. "The wefts go crosswise through weaving and over and under other fibers. In 2010, I bought another book and learned oblique, or open face, finger weaving, so I could be more creative by adding beads."
In 2011, Tehee furthered her weaving knowledge by taking a class with Cherokee National Treasure Dorothy Dreadfulwater Ice, who was so named for her loom weaving. It was an easy transition for someone like Tehee, as she had already understood how the fibers move from her finger weaving experience.
"For me, finger weaving is easier to learn because you don't need anything special to get started," Tehee said. "The hardest thing for people to master is keeping even tension on the fibers as you weave. Since finger weaving is done completely by hand, most people take a little bit to figure out how to keep even tension to get their weaving to look good."
Loom weaving was reportedly introduced to the Cherokees by Lydia Bean, a woman who was captured, but her life was spared by Nancy Ward, a Cherokee political leader. Afterward, Bean taught her how to weave and set up a loom, revolutionizing Cherokee garments. Looms can be as small as 8 inches wide, all the way to several feet.
Tehee said the key to loom weaving is all in the setup.
"Setting up the fibers and pattern on the loom is an intensive process that can take as long as it does to weave sometimes," she said.
"And, depending on the size of the loom, sometimes assistance is required. Once everything is set up properly, the weaving itself is a lot of fun. I've seen some people get discouraged at how long setup takes, but it just requires patience."
There are a variety of different looms, which can create different woven pieces. They're made of a wooden frame, with wire reeds, pedals, a cloth roller, warp wheel and levers. Together, the different parts help raise and lower the loom to create a pattern. With a loom, or through finger weaving, almost anything can be made.
"I think the possibilities of what can be made are only limited by a person's imagination," Tehee said. "As a finger weaver, I made bags, belts, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings fairly regularly. I've also done some wall hangings and even a couple of scarves. I like to add Cherokee language in using the Cherokee syllabary at times, so I can incorporate language and I've also played around with adding images, too."
