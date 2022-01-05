Traffic diverted on Bluff due to razing of structure

A portion of Bluff Avenue is closed off as a structure is being demolished Wednesday morning.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said issues with the building were brought before the Abatement Board, and the new owners agreed to have it torn down. Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said the road should be blocked off just for Wednesday.
Drivers are being rerouted past the Bluff Avenue wall – sometimes called the viaduct – and can merge back onto Bluff, or they can turn off on Choctaw Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.