Trail grant gets city one step closer to Mission Park project

Tahlequah's Mission Park Project will receive an infusion of funds as part of more than $1.5 million in grant money.
On June 23, Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, announced that the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department awarded the grants through the 2020 Recreational Trails Program. The money is good news for area residents working to make the nature area and trail system a reality. Muskogee also scored some of the funding.
"Anytime we can get citizens out and active, it is a good thing. I am so excited that these two wonderful communities have received this funding and are investing in the health and well-being of their residents," Pemberton said. "Having a safe place for citizens to get out and get some exercise or just some fresh air is so important. These recreational trails will be welcome additions to the communities."
Tahlequah is slated to receive $240,000 to construct a one-mile, ADA-compliant multiuse recreational trail. Funding will also go toward facilities, parking, seating and signage. The city will provide a $60,000 sponsor match for the project.
Dana Boren-Boer, Tahlequah Mission Park Project vice president, said she is thrilled and excited to have made it to Phase 2.
The total grant amount is $300,000, and it's an "80/20," meaning TMPP will get the $240,000 from the state program, but it has to come up with $60,000 itself.
Back in January, TMPP President Craig Clifford said community and committee member had already raised close to $41,000 of the $60,000.
"These federal dollars will help communities provide new and improved tourism destinations [for] an enhanced quality of life," said Jerry Winchester, OTRD executive director. "These facilities will benefit not only Oklahoma residents, but also visitors who travel to our state."
The RTP is a federal-aid assistance program for provision and maintenance of recreational trails for motorized and non-motorized use.
RTP guidelines require the funds be used for recreational trails and trails-related projects. Specific uses include: trail maintenance and restoration, land acquisition, construction of new trails, trail access for persons with disabilities, and development of trail-head and trail-side facilities.
Area residents and members of the TMPP have been trying to raise money to buy the 21 acres at First Street and Mission Avenue to create a nature preserve.
The proposed park acreage is already a habitat for animals such as deer, fox, rabbits, raccoons, and apparently, a lone mountain lion.
TMPP is looking to create various hiking and walking trails, along with a community park.
"We want some natural trails in there and a park place, and we need a reservoir to control flooding," said Boren-Boer. "It lends itself in the front part of the property to a natural park setting, and then the back part of the property - which is the majority of it - is all wooded, and it's got a dry creek bed that runs through it."
