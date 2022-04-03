Trail of Honor Flags announces sponsorship from Garrett Family Funeral Home

FORT GIBSON – Trail of Honor Flags announced Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home as its title sponsor for the second Annual Trail of Honor Memorial 5K and Fun Run.
“We are honored to be the title sponsor for the Trail of Honor Flags 5K. This event is an opportunity for everyone to help give back to our veterans,” Garrett said.
The run is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, with the start located at the Legendary Fitness parking lot, 1121 E. Poplar St.
Trail of Honor Flags is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that places American flags on U.S. Highway 62 and Wiley Road in Fort Gibson along the route to the Fort Gibson National Cemetery on special holidays. The organization is raising money to create a permanent Trail of Honor Flags installation.
New this year is the opportunity to run carrying an American flag. Registration fees are $20 for the Fun Run and $25 for the 5K until May 14, then $25 and $30 through race day, respectively.
For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/FortGibson/TrailofHonorMemorialRun or contact Tim Smith at director@tohflags.org.
