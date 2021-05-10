Around 25-30 volunteers showed up to the Trail Build Day at the all-purpose walking and mountain biking trails on Saturday, May 8.
Tahlequah Trail Association board members took six to eight people out in groups to work different parts of the trial. The volunteers were spread out so they weren't in the same area, moving dirt, rocks, brush, and organic matter. Each group had a leader to teach sustainable practices of trail-building.
The volunteer group managed to lay down more than 800 feet of a 2.5-mile green beginner trail. Four miles have been flagged; 2.5 miles make up the beginner trail; and 1.5 miles will be the blue intermediate trail.
“We’re working on a loop, and we’ve been working on the counter-clockwise, the right side and the left, but I think today we’re going to move down, and we’re all go to the left side and spread out,” said Mike Bingham, TTA board member.
Bingham told the volunteers they needed to be properly dressed, with hardhats, eye protection, gloves, and appropriate footwear.
“Basically what we do when we’re building a trail — it’s like building a mini-road — we’re going to clear out the organic material. That would be the small trees we’re going to get out by the roots; we’re going to rake off about the top inch or so of root mat and grass matter to get down to the good organic soil,” Bingham said.
Saturday was the second trail-building day, and TTA members say they plan to stage more. The group hopes to finish the beginner trail sometime between spring and fall.
“I appreciate everyone who came out this morning [and] thank you so much for giving up your Saturday morning. We are so blessed to have this opportunity here to, in my mind, give back to the community," Bingham said. "It’s not just for us, but of course, we’re going to use it all, too. We’re all either hikers, mountain bikers, runners, trail runners."
The work on hiking the and biking trail is possible through volunteer efforts, various grants, and donations from local residents.
The Tahlequah Community Foundation contributed $30,000 to the project in 2020, and one acre was donated by City Administrator Alan Chapman for a parking lot and entryway. TTA has also received dollars from the Arvest Foundation, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tahlequah, and Zenith Construction Co.
The TTA received the International Mountain Bike Association Trail Accelerator Grant through Trail Solutions. IMBA Trail Solutions Manager Steve Kasacek visited the area and helped with the initial groundwork.
People interested in helping build trails can stay up to date on the group's progress by visiting its Facebook page, Tahlequah Trails. Those who would like to volunteer can send a message to the group to get on the list.
Children 10 years and older are encouraged to come out and help. Everyone must sign waivers before work begins on trails.
The trail is not currently open to the public. The board is working with local property owners to make sure the project does not cross onto anyone's land, and they do not want anyone using the system until it is finished.
