Trails Association to open new route soon

The Tahlequah Trails Association has continued to provide natural surface trails to the Tahlequah area for the past several years.
Mike Bingham, president of the TTA, said the group was started around 2020 and began to help create 10 miles of natural surface trails for everyone in the area to use.
Bingham said he and several others had been traveling to Northwest Arkansas to access these types of trails before the group formed.
“We thought, ‘We have similar topography, terrain, and wooded areas, why couldn’t we do something like that?’" said Bingham.
The group found a 200-acre county-owned property east of Tahlequah, called Welling Ridge Trails, which they have been converting into natural surface trails. Those are routes made up of rock and dirt, rather than just paved terrain.
The association’s mantra is “Building Community Through Trails,” which is what Bingham said they are continuing to do with the new systems being built.
“We wanted to provide for all outdoor enthusiasts that enjoy trails, or a place to be able to get out and enjoy that close to Tahlequah,” said Bingham.
TTA’s current trails receive heavy foot traffic; Bingham said it is not unusual for 30 to 50 people to use the system over several hours on a weekend. Bingham said the routes will often experience a number of hikers, but could see an influx in mountain bikers, as it is continuously growing.
Bingham said they have built two beginner loops already, including the finished Little Brother, a two-mile loop, and the three-quarters of a mile trail Big Brother, which is slated to be open later this year. An intermediate trail built by Rogue Trails has also been opened, but it does not currently have a name.
The first two miles took almost a year to complete, while the last trail has taken almost 10 months. In the 2-1/2 miles, Bingham said, they have slightly over 1,500 man-hours.
“It’s very labor-intensive,” said Bingham. “It’s all pretty much done with hand tools, rakes, and specialized trail-building tools, hammers, moving rocks, rock bars.”
Get involved
The trails are at Welling Ridge Trails 19679 S. 55 Road. For those wanting to get involved with the organization, Bingham said they can reach out through tahlequahtrails.org or by following Tahlequah Trails Association on Facebook.
