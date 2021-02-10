Tahlequah Trails Association recently received the International Mountain Bike Association Trail Accelerator Grant through Trail Solutions.
Steve Kasacek, IMBA Trail Solutions manager, came to Tahlequah to educate the TTA on trail building protocol. Kasacek expressed eagerness to bring more local trails to the community.
“This grant program is designed to promote more trails close to home,” said Kasacek.
TTA board members and local volunteers met with Kasacek to begin building trails. The goal of the grant is to build a master plan for the 200-acre property to maximize the number of trails on the land.
“The land is nice for trails of all types. This land will provide space for beginner, intermediate and advanced trails,” said Kasacek.
IMBA has done on-site planning and design through the Trail Accelerator Grant for the 200-acre property.
“We have flagged about 2.5 miles of beginner green trail,” said Kasacek. “This is a family, kid-friendly, natural surface trail, along with an additional 1.5 miles of intermediate trail that will be a little more technical. This section of trail is more suited for intermediate mountain bikers and hikers. The entire plan will be presented in a few months for the board to review, but there is expected to be 10-12 miles of natural surface trails of various levels of difficulty.”
The board has been working to bring trails to Tahlequah for about two years, according to TTA Board President Lori Enlow.
“We hope to have a day in the spring to invite the community out to see and experience the new trails. This will, of course, depend on weather and progress of building the trails,” said Mike Bingham, TTA board member and trail steward.
Volunteer trail building days will be scheduled in the near future. For more information about volunteering, message Tahlequah Trails through Facebook to be added to the list. The trails are under construction and closed to the public. TTA will make an announcement as the trails are completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.